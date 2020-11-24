Jessie Viola Tutor was born January 8th 1917 in Washburn WI to William E. Day and Myrtle E. Cook Day. Our dear sweet mother made her journey to Jesus on November 18th, 2020 with her loved ones surrounding her, at the age of 103.
Her life took her to Iowa as a child where she graduated 8th grade with the help of her beloved teacher Minnie. Her family moved to WI. where she attended and graduated Ondossagon School in 1936 despite losing her hearing to scarlet fever as a child. Not long after graduation she married Vernon E. Tutor on June 9th and shared almost 57 years with her love. She spent most of her happy life in Washburn, WI. but lived in Washington State during WWII while Vernon served in the war effort working at the Navy Ship yard and then joyfully returning to Wisconsin after the war ended.
She loved sewing, gardening, ceramics, crocheting, growing flowers, her children/families and her country. She was very patriotic! She was a member of Chequamegon Community Church and loved Jesus with all of her heart. She will be long remembered for her loving devotion to Jesus, her family and her friends.
She is survived by 5 children, Delores (Larry) Ashworth – Fairview, UT, Lucille (J. David) Fandek – Cora, WY, Nancy (Don) Wick – Waupaca, Arlene (Ron) Brandis – Ashland and Sam (Katie) Tutor – Washburn, a daughter-in-law, Dottie Tutor – Gillette, WY, 30 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren, 30 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a good friend who was like a son, Frank Martinez – Windsor Heights, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband on May 4th, 1993, a son, Eugene, 5 grandchildren and 7 brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Chequamegon Community Church in Washburn with Pastor David Whitaker officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12 noon on Tuesday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place in the Woodland Cemetery in Washburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
