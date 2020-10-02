Jesse James Klobucher

Jesse passed away at the age of 25 at St. Mary’s in Duluth, Minn.

Jesse went to the Ashland School District graduating in 2013.

Jesse went to Welding School at WITC and graduated with honors in 2017. Jesse joined the Boilermakers Local 647 after school and worked at numerous places. Jesse loved hunting, fishing, playing pool and baseball and riding 4 wheelers and shooting his guns at the sandpit.

Jesse is survived by his mother and father Charlene and Richard Klobucher and a sister Jennifer Hunt and numerous aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews.

Jesse is preceded in death by his Grandma and Grandpa Matt and Helen Klobucher and Grandpa William Wright and Grandma Dorthy Mueller and Josh Hunt his brother. Jesse will be missed by everybody that knew him and loved him.

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Klobucher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments