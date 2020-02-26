Jeremy Richard Swanson, age 33 of Ashland, WI passed away Monday, Feb 24, 2020 at Essentia Health-Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN with his loving family and friends by his side. Jeremy was born Apr 17, 1986 in Ashland the son of Randy and Dawn (Starosta) Swanson.
He was a graduate of Ashland High School and WITC in Ashland, earning an associate degree.
Jeremy especially enjoyed spending time with his family, bike rides and sunsets by the lake, and the rush of snowboarding at Whitecap Mountain. His passion in life was Bluegrass Music. He attended many concerts around the country jamming to the tributes of the Grateful Dead.
“Fare you well, fare you well. I love you more than words can tell. Listen to the river sing sweet songs to rock my soul” – Brokedown Palace, Grateful Dead
Survivors include his parents, Randy and Dawn of Ashland; brothers, Daren (Victoria) of Cameron, WI and Eric (Katie) of Ashland; maternal grandparents, Richard and Shirley Starosta of Ashland; paternal grandfather, Orville Swanson of Ashland; nieces and nephews, Adrian, Devan, Carter, Gavin, Ethan, Emmett and Ella as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Etta Swanson.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 on Friday, Feb 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Church in Ashland and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place in Saint Agnes Cemetery, Ashland, at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Jeremy’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
