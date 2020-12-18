Jennifer Marie Houle, age 42, of Strum, WI, passed away, Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home. She was born April 16, 1978 in Ashland, the daughter of Robert Jr. “Fish” and Debra (Padjen) Houle.
Jennifer graduated from Ashland High School in 1996. She moved to Eau Claire where she began raising her family and where she worked as a receptionist for the Eau Claire Medical Clinic. She loved helping people and it inspired her to go back to school to become a registered nurse. She worked as an RN on the Vent Unit for the Wissota Health and Regional Vent Center.
Jennifer loved the outdoors, flower gardening, going to parks and bird hunting. She also enjoyed taking car rides, going to the casino and playing the violin. She loved her family and always made it a priority to make as much time as possible to spend with them.
She is survived by her children, Katie Vogel, Courtney Vogel and Ethan Yule; boyfriend, Brandon Yule and his parents, Bernie and Patti Yule; mother, Debra Houle; sister, Amy Lynn Houle and cousins, uncles, aunts and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland with Michealjohn Reszler officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Odanah Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, December 18th at the funeral home and continue one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland. bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
