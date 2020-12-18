Jennifer Marie Houle

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest wind 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots with waves of 2 ft expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&