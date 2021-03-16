Jennifer A. Young, age 46 of Ashland, WI passed away Monday, Mar 8, 2021 at her residence. She was born Oct 8, 1974 in Everett, WA the daughter of Robert G. and Laura R. (Hammond) Young.
Jennifer owned and operated her own child care center for many years. She was a loving mother of three. She consistently bragged about her three sons to anyone she talked to. She loved helping people and for most of her life she dedicated herself to that, whether it be in nursing homes or child care. She always tried to make a difference in a person’s day.
Survivors include her mother, Laura R. Hammond of Everett Washington; sons, Andrew Ross, Antoine Tosch and William Tosch all of Ashland, WI.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alfred & Alma Hammond and her paternal grandfather, Robert Young.
A Celebration of Jennifer’s life will be held at a later date.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences for Jennifer’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
