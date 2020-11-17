Jeffrey Bryan Schraufnagel, age 57, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born July 11, 1963, in Ashland, WI, the son of Ryan and Nancy (Beavens) Schraufnagel.
In 1981, he graduated from Ondossagon High School. Jeff worked for both Signal Hills Bank and Northland Insurance in St. Paul, MN. He was a collector who had an immense appreciation for antiques. Jeff not only loved history but was the family historian. He had an unbelievable memory for details.
Jeff loved spending time with his family and became the caregiver for both his mother and stepfather. He was always kind and generous. He could walk into a room, join any conversation, and walk out with a new friend.
Jeff is survived by his two daughters, Heather (Jason) Rice, Apache Junction, AZ and Ashley Schraufnagel, Ashland, WI; a grandson, Remington Rice, Apache Junction, AZ; five siblings, Donald Schraufnagel, Duluth, MN, Gary Schraufnagel, Florence, AZ, Jan (Greg) Stelmaszewski, Washburn, WI, Scot (Lucille) Schraufnagel, DeKalb, IL, and Linda Schraufnagel, Eden Prairie, MN; step-father, Bob Haberman, Mason, WI; 10 nieces and nephews; and 10 grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Austin; an infant grandchild, Khia Austin; a nephew, Paul Schraufnagel; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jean Schraufnagel.
Jeff will be remembered for his deep faith and heartfelt love for his family.
A memorial service is being planned for May of 2021.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook, or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by the Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services.
A memorial donation will be made to the Mason Cemetery Association in Jeff’s name. Donations may be made out to Linda Schraufnagel, 9834 Belmont Ln, Eden Prairie, MN 55347.
