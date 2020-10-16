Jeannette M. Miller, age 86, of Ashland, passed away with her loving family by her side, on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home. She was born April 9, 1934 in Fargo, ND, the daughter of Rudolph and Pearl Eggert.
Jeannette graduated from West Fargo High School in 1952, while attending school she met the love of her life, Lowell J. Miller. The couple were united in marriage on June 20, 1953 in Bellville, IL. Jeannette and Lowell relocated several times throughout the U.S. and Italy while Lowell served in the Air Force. During this time, Jeannette was working as a homemaker and raising their five children. The couple eventually moved to Albuquerque, NM and then to Ashland in 1974.
Jeannette was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church of Ashland. She volunteered at MMC, the Ashland School District and owned and operated the Gift Shop Hide Away in Ashland for several years.
First and foremost, Jeannette was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment. She loved life and enjoyed it boating on Lake Superior, traveling and wintering in Branson, MO. Other favorite past-times were shopping, dancing and reading.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Lowell; children, Teresa J. (David) Smith, Thomas J. (Lois) Miller, Robert M. (Sue) Miller, Michael E. Miller and Andrew R. (Melissa) Miller; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Catherine (Robert) Wellman, Betty Pritchard and Linda Eggert; brother-in-law, Lyle (Sonja) Miller; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marilyn Erdmann and brother, Robert Eggert.
A private family service will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating. Interment will be held in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regional Hospice of Ashland.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
