Jeanne E. Lipka, age 80 of Ashland, WI passed away Sunday Jan 3, 2021 at Ashland Health Services in Ashland. Jeanne was born Aug 24, 1940 in Sparta, MN the daughter of Everett and Inga (Nelson) Dormanen.
On Oct 16, 1963 she was united in marriage to Frank Lipka in Romulus, MI. They lived in Michigan until 1976 when they moved their family to the Iron Range in Minnesota. Jeanne lived in Ashland the last eight years of her life. She was a homemaker and a registered nurse, working in various hospitals and nursing homes. She was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her children, Steve (Rhonda) of Yacolt, WA, Brent of Woodland, WA, Jeff (Bonnie) of Yacolt, WA, Kevin (Abigail) of Kalispell, MT, Frank (Denise) of Marengo, WI, Bethany Hanson of Virginia, MN, Kirk (Kim) of Marengo, WI, Troy (Amy) of Marengo, WI and Rachel Lipka of Ashland, WI.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters, Judy Erickson, Linda Collins, Phyllis Serman and Deanna Bell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and two granddaughters.
Jeanne enjoyed spending time with family, quilting, gardening and going to the beach.
A funeral service for Jeanne will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan 8, 2021 at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Marengo.
Interment will take place in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Highbridge, WI.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Jeanne’s family may be left at Mountainfuneralhomes.com.
