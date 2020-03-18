Jeanne A. Thompson, age 88 of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ashland Health Services in Ashland, WI. Jeanne was born on Nov 20, 1931 in Ashland, the daughter of Lyman and Mary (Petras) Foley.
Jeanne graduated from the DePadua High School in 1949. She attended college at the University of Wisconsin Superior graduating with a B.S and M.A degree in Education. On August 6, 1955 Jeanne was united in marriage to Curtis E. Thompson. Jeanne worked as a school teacher of the Ashland School District for 30+ years. She was a member of the Ashland City Council for two years, Ashland School Board for 15 years and the Ashland Police and Fire Commission for five years. She was a lifetime member of the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Her great sense of humor will be missed by all that knew her.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Kate (Steve) Swensen of Woodbury, MN, Nancy (Pat) Harrison of Ashland, WI, John (Sue) Thompson of Ashland, WI, Judi (George) Holevatz of Ashland, WI; Grandchildren, Jesse (Suzie) Maxwell, Patrick Harrison, Sara (Marshal) Krcma, Lyndi (David) Pufall, Anna (Marco Bichanich) Holevatz, Toly and Pavel Swensen, Curtis Holevatz and Haley Thompson ; Twin Brother, James M. (Mary) Foley of Normal, IL; Many Nieces and Nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis E. Thompson who passed on April 8, 2007; Parents; Sisters, Mildred (Joe) Pocernich and Marion (Ardath) Borowick; Daughter, MaryAnn; Grandson, Eric Joseph Thompson.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jeanne at 12 noon, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday and will continue until the hour of service at the church.
Interment will take place in Saint Agnes Cemetery, in Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Vaughn Library (502 Main St. W, Ashland) or Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church (201 Lake Shore Dr. E, Ashland, WI).
The family of Jeanne would like to thank the staff at Ashland Health Services for the excellent care she received throughout her time there.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for the Thompson family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com
