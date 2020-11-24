Jean Isabelle (Rappatta) Smart, age 98, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 27, 1922, in Ashland, the daughter of Theodore and Erna (Fredrich) Rappatta.
She attended Ondossagon Public Schools, graduating in 1934. She then graduated from Ashland County Teacher’s College and accepted a teaching job at the Otto School in rural Butternut, teaching first thru eighth grades in one room. In 1941, Jean met and married Edward J. Smart of Butternut. After WWII, they moved to Delta and the Delta Brook Trout Resort, which they managed for 12 years. While there, she accepted a teaching job at the Delta School, teaching grades first thru eighth, for two years. After the sale of the resort property, they moved back to the Ashland area and she worked at Munsingwear for three years.
Jean earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and taught second grade, first at the Benoit School and later at the Mason School in the Ondossagon Public School System, from 1963 to 1987.
Jean has lived in Ashland for the past 30 plus years. She has always been very active in her church life, teaching children and being on various committee’s and as a member of various organizations including, the Ashland Monday Club (historian), the Wed Music Club, Eagles, VFW, Alpha Delta Kappa Sigma and Fidelas Gramma Chapter, the Partners of MMC, the Delta Homemakers and also worked at the Ashland Chamber of Commerce. Social activities included Chatty Hatty and Superior Views Red Hatters, cribbage at the Ashland Senior Center, the Smart Bunco Group, and family activities focused around grandchildren.
Her love of reading brought her to the Vaughn Library as a volunteer, where as a member and secretary of the “Friends of the Library”, she organized and volunteered at “The Book Nook” in the basement of the building. An interest in family history research prompted volunteering to serve as secretary of the Ashland Historical Board and a museum docent for the past 20 years.
Jean is survived by four children, Delores “Dee” (Jim) Nemec, of Mason, Wayne (Loreen), of Ashland, Richard (Diane), of Kenosha, and Roger (Darla), of Ashland; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Clarice (Jim) Dean, Arizona; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Hansen; ex-husband, Edward J Smart; and two granddaughters, Amber Lee Smart and Holly Kusick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family where a memorial fund will be established.
A private burial will take place at this time. A memorial service will be held in the future.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are with the Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland.
