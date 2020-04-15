Jean F. Swanson, age 89, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Ashland Health Services, in Ashland. She was born October 17, 1930, in Ashland, the daughter of Victor and Helen (Gibeau) Mattakat.
In 1948, she graduated from Drummond High School. On May 17, 1952, she married Conrad (Dave) Swanson, in the Town of Lincoln. She worked for Munsingwear, the Benoit Coop, and then was a cook for the Ondossagon School District Mason Elementary School, for many years. She enjoyed gardening, rosemaling, ceramics, quilting and crafts. Jean loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by two children, David Swanson, Cable and Theresa Margetta, Ashland; two grandchildren, Jason (Jenny) Swanson, Grandview and Jennifer (Steve Roberts) Swanson, Hayward; a great-granddaughter, Danielle Mattson; two brothers, Tom (Gloria) Mattakat, Duluth, MN and Jerry (Jean) Mattakat, Sparta; aunt and uncle, Jeanine and Edward Engelson, Duluth, MN; special nephew, Jeffrey Swanson; and other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Conrad in 2008; and a sister, Shirley Swanson.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services.
