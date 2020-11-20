Jared Ernest Johnson was a proud dad, a loving husband, caring brother and dear son. He left this world suddenly on November 12, 2020 at the too young age of 42 of natural causes. Jared was born to John and Sharon (Bergman) Johnson on September 29, 1978 in Ashland, Wisconsin. Jared attended Holy Family, and Bayfield Jr High, and Bayfield High School, graduating in 1997.
Jared worked from a very young age at the family’s restaurant, The Pier Plaza in Bayfield. Many people probably remember a “tow-headed” boy mowing lawns, loading the pop machines, and scooping bags of ice; next was the hard work of doing dishes! Ultimately, Jared took great pride in managing the Kitchen Operations and grounds manager at the Pier Plaza as a chef, mentor, and friend to his work family and he would light up the Pier each and every day with his “Jaredness”. Jared's commitment to work extended to his hometown of Bayfield. Jared was a Captain on the Bayfield Fire Department and was always one of the first to do whatever was asked to make the department a success whether it be selling raffle tickets, serving beer at Apple Fest, or making sure his Fire Dept brothers were safe at calls. Jared loved Bayfield and was proud to be one of its best ambassadors. He served on the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce and, along with his family, was responsible for countless fundraisers and community events.
As much as Jared was dedicated to his work, the only thing he was more passionate about was his family. While working as a young man, a smart, loving and caring young woman began working at the Pier during her summer vacations. Little did they know at that time, but they would build an incredible life together. Anna (Engfer) Johnson was the love of his life, and on June 8, 2013 they were married in Bayfield. They were best friends and perfect partners in so many of their life’s endeavors. Jared’s fun personality and sense of humor along with Anna’s drive felt like an unshakeable combination and together they aimed to make their lives and the Bayfield community the best that they could be.
Jared’s true joy of life was never more evident than the act of being the dad to Jemma Shirley and Julien Engfer. The smile on Jared’s face was constant as he danced with Jemma to her favorite songs, laughed at her funny jokes, and helped make her the wonderful little girl she is today. Just last week she started riding her bike without training wheels! As for Julien, he is the same “little tow-head” that his dad was, and a spirit to match. Jared was Julien’s non-stop wrestle buddy and kept up with his wild boy energy. All this summer, Jared, Anna, Jemma and Jules were able to have Mondays together as a family. He loved boating on Lake Superior with them, exploring the beaches and islands, and enjoying all their summer traditions.
Growing up, Jared loved going deer hunting every year with his Dad and brother, and was excited to be able to share that with his children someday. It will be very hard to not hear him talk about the many deer that got away this year, how great Duke was at basketball, the Redskins (HTTR!), and what a great card player he was; regardless if it was Gin, Smear or Cribbage. When we think about those things, it may bring us tears but our dear Jared would want us all to remember him with smiles, and not tears. Jared loved life to the fullest and it showed. No matter where he was he would light up a room whether with family, his many friends or someone he just had met. He is a light that will always shine bright in all of us.
Jared is survived by his son Julien (3) and daughter Jemma (6); his loving wife Anna (Engfer) Johnson; parents John and Sharon (Bergman) Johnson; brother Jason Johnson (Angie); sister Janine Georgeson (Patrick); mother-in-law Christine Engfer (Warren); sister-in-law Nicole Engfer (Andrew); nieces and nephews Ava Johnson, Jack Johnson, Auggie Brenzel, Eilee Brenzel.
A mass of Christian burial for Jared will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bayfield at 1pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Father Joseph Kumar will be the celebrant with Deacon Roger Cadotte assisting. Interment will follow at Bayfield Calvary Cemetery following the funeral. The Bayfield Fire Department will lead a processional from the church to the cemetery.
Please keep Jules, Jemma and Anna in your prayers during the loss of their Daddy and husband. Continue to tell Jemma and Julien all of your favorites stories of their father for years and years to come. The memories of their few years with him are not nearly enough to last their lifetimes.
Thank you to the Bayfield community for its out-pouring of love and compassion. And as Jared would say, “later Gator”.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn and Ashland Crematory.
The Jared Johnson Memorial Education Fund has been established at Bremer Bank, P.O. Box 278, Washburn, WI 54891. You may mail your donations to this address or stop in at the Bremer Bank - Washburn or Bayfield locations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.