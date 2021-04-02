Jane A McRae

Jane McRae, age 84, passed away peacefully at home in Morrison Colorado where she lived with her daughter, son-in-law and grandson.
Jane was born to Alexander and Margaret Panasuk in Mason, WI. She married John “Jack” N McRae in 1960. Originally from the Ashland area, they lived in Milwaukee for several years and returned to Ashland in 1968 where they owned and operated J & J Cash Market on Prentice Avenue. In 1977 they built True Value Hardware and held ownership until Jack passed away in December 2011. Jane moved to Colorado in August of 2013 to be near her family.
Jane is survived by two children, Cathy (Gary) King of Morrison, CO and DJ (Jody) McRae of Washburn, WI, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, one sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Ken) Eggers (MN), one sister-in-law, Linda Panasuk Mason WI, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack; daughter Vicki Arneson and son Dennis Lindberg.
A private service will be held at a later date.
The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.