Jane A McRae

Jane McRae, age 84, passed away peacefully at home in Morrison Colorado where she lived with her daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

Jane was born to Alexander and Margaret Panasuk in Mason, WI. She married John “Jack” N McRae in 1960. Originally from the Ashland area, they lived in Milwaukee for several years and returned to Ashland in 1968 where they owned and operated J & J Cash Market on Prentice Avenue. In 1977 they built True Value Hardware and held ownership until Jack passed away in December 2011. Jane moved to Colorado in August of 2013 to be near her family.

Jane is survived by two children, Cathy (Gary) King of Morrison, CO and DJ (Jody) McRae of Washburn, WI, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, one sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Ken) Eggers (MN), one sister-in-law, Linda Panasuk Mason WI, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack; daughter Vicki Arneson and son Dennis Lindberg.

A private service will be held at a later date.

The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements.

