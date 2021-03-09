James Peter Then, age 70 of Washburn, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born on July 28, 1950 in Ashland, the son of Tyler and Julia (Stadler) Then.
A graveside service will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Washburn later this spring. The service details will be announced at that time in an obituary to run in the Ashland Daily Press.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is handling the arrangements.
