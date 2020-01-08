James Marlin “Marley” Ledin Sr., age 90, of Washburn, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on January 6, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Care Center, in Washburn. He was born September 9, 1929, in Washburn, the son of Carl and Wilma (Wick) Ledin.
At the age of 16, Marley joined the Merchant Marines and sailed the Great Lakes. At 18, he joined the Army and served with the Broken Heart 44th Engineer Battalion in the Korean War. He was able to go back and visit Korea two times later in life. He was there for the 60th Anniversary at Incheon. He was very proud of his service.
On March 27, 1954, he married Shirley Engen, at the family farm in Sanborn. They moved to Washburn and raised nine children. He worked for DuPont, Fleig Painting, and for the Washburn Schools. He also was a union painter and a miner in Silver Bay. After he retired, he enjoyed doing lawn care for many families. Marley was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church. He took pride in his flower gardens, lawn care, and feeding birds. He volunteered at the Thrift Store, in Washburn and was active in the American Legion for over 60 years. He loved spoiling his grandkids, polka music, ice fishing, deer hunting, and watching the Packers. Marley was the mayor of Fertile Valley. He was awarded Honored Citizen for the 2015 Homecoming.
He is survived by nine children, Dana (Cliff) Cinker, Jim (Bonnie) Ledin Jr., Terry (Jacki) Ledin, Mark (Jen) Ledin, Sue (Ronnie) Bryan, Gary (Tammie) Ledin, Peter (Theresa) Ledin, Beth (Johann) Boden, and Sara (Troy) Tufto; 24 grandchildren, Michael, Marc, Steven (Missy), Nicole (Pat), Marlin, Casie, Joray, Stephen (Theresa), Rene (Casey), Allyson, Ronnie, Quantrelle, Andy, Lauren (Lauren), Phillip, Daniel, Emily, Caden, Jake, Kelsie, Ross, Alex, Jack, and Kelsie; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; two brothers, Carl Jr. and Butch; and two sisters, Lorna and Cynthia.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, in Washburn, with Pastor Nancy Hanson officiating.
Spring inurnment will take place in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn and continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
