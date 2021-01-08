James L. Stephenson, age 77 of Barnes, WI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence in Barnes. James was born in Ashland on October 6, 1943 the son of Sidney L. and Lorraine F. (Terwilliger) Stephenson.

Jim was united in marriage to Diane Frederick on June 16, 1962. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a family man who cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Diane Stephenson; Sons, Barry (Marlys), Kevin (Peggy), and Greg (Lisa) all of Ashland; Grandchildren, Michael, Bob (Allison), Shawn (Jenna), Emily (Tucker) Malecha, Brady, and Chase; Great Grandchildren, Owen, Lily, and Maddy; Sister, Marcia (Tom) Bouchard; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No funeral service will take place at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences for the Stephenson family may be left at mountainfuneralhomes.com.

