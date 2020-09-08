James “Jimmy” Joseph Gago, age 66, of Washburn, passed away peacefully at his home and with loving family by his side on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born November 10, 1953 in Ashland.
Jim was raised in Washburn and graduated from Washburn High School in 1971. He was a co-owner and cook for Sandy’s restaurant in Washburn for many years. He later worked for Splicewood in Ashland and retired from Wal-Mart after 10 years of working in the automobile and tire department.
Jim loved living in the northern Wisconsin and looked forward to getting to the cabin on Long Lake or out on the lakes with his many friends who would come to town to hunt and fish. He was also an avid Packer and Badger fan throughout the years.
Jim was an integral part of every family get together and holiday. His gifts of cooking and sense of humor were enjoyed by all. He was kind and generous to everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Verna Gago.
He is survived by his siblings, Carol (James) Dibbell, Jane (Ken) Weiler and Sandy (Dick) Johnson; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Terri) Dibbell, Chris (Paul) Rice, Wendy (Bob) Erb, Bob (Denise) Weiler, Tricia Weiler, Rich (Mindy) Johnson and Lisa Johnson; and several great-nieces, great-nephews; and special step-grandchildren
A gathering of friends and family will begin at 10:30 am, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Calvary Cemetery in Washburn. A graveside service will begin at 11:00 am with Deacon Ken Kasinski officiating. In case of bad weather the services will be moved to the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn.
