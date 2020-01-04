James “Jim” Michalik, age 81, of Washburn, passed away from complications due to congestive heart failure, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home.
Jim was born April 1, 1938 in Mosinee, the son of Thomas and Lottie (Strozinski) Michalik. He attended schools in Mosinee where he was captain of the Mosinee football team in high school. In 1961, he graduated from Northland College and then attended graduate school at the University of Oregon at Eugene, OR. In 1964, he married Charlotte Barszcz in Mosinee.
Jim began his 35 year teaching career in the late 1960’s. His students had nicknamed him “Bear Michalik” in part because of his large stature but also because he maintained strict discipline in his classroom.
Throughout his life, Jim was an avid reader until macular degeneration made it extremely difficult for him to read. He very much enjoyed and rooted for the Packers. In his early years he spent leisure time hunting and fly fishing the Souix and other area rivers. Jim also had a large vegetable garden and happily shared the fruits of his labors with neighbors and friends. His other hobbies included reloading shells and tying flies.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Charlotte; daughters, Laura Michalik of Marshfield and Lynn Michalik of Washburn; sister, Regina Nikolai of Mosinee; sister-in-law, Barbara Feldhaus of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Jerome Nikolai, Albert Feldhaus and Edward Barszcz; and mother and father-in-law, Olga and Ed Barszcz.
No services will be held at this time. Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
