James “Jim” Michalik, age 81, of Washburn, passed away, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home.  He was born April 1, 1938 in Mosinee, the son of Thomas and Lottie Michalik.

Arrangements are pending with Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn.

To plant a tree in memory of James Michalik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments