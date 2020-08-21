James (Jim) L. Long of Salem Oregon, passed away August 4th, 2020. Jim was born March 1st, 1955 in Wheat Ridge Colorado and grew up in Marengo Wisconsin. After graduating from Ashland High School Jim moved to Oregon for a short time, but then moved. To Minneapolis MN to begin an apprenticeship to become a Diesel Technician.
When returning home to Marengo to visit family, he met Cindy Krause who soon after became his wife of 40 years. The couple lived in Highbridge, WI where Jim was first a logger and then went back to working at his trade as a Diesel Technician in Ashland WI. In 1998 the family left Wisconsin and moved to Salem, Oregon where Jim worked as a diesel technician and later became the Financial Aid Administrator at the family owned private career college.
Jim was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the NRA, he also had many hobbies including, spending as much time as possible with his family hunting, fishing, Camping, traveling to many national parks, vacationing to Mexico and especially spending time with his granddaughter (Cupcake) Kenzie.
Jim is survived by his wife: Cindy Long of Salem; his children: Justin (Arielle) Long Olympia Washington; Jenna (Chris) Norman Sublimity Oregon; Brent (Jennifer) Long Tillamook Oregon, granddaughter: Kenzie Norman Sublimity Oregon, brother: Tom (Shirley ) Long Marengo Wisconsin, sisters: Gail (Julius) Tadevich Prior Lake Minnesota, Joanne( the late Doug) Buckmaster Garibaldi Oregon and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 a private outdoor family service will be held at Silver Falls State Park. There will be a virtual service available for anyone who wishes to join the family. If you wish to join please contact a family member for details. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.