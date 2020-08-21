James (Jim) L. Long

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, SOUTHERN LAKE, SOUTHERN COOK AND CARLTON AND SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, THE GRAND PORTAGE RESERVATION AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&