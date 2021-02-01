James "Jim" Allen Sky, Born December 27th, 1943 received his redeemed and righteous admission to heaven Saturday, January 23rd. Born in Odanah, Wisconsin on Bad River Reservation (Ojibwe) to Julia Rose Sky, and raised by foster father and mother, Frank and Martha Nabozny.

Jim attended Ashland High School and worked throughout his life as a minister with Union Gospel Mission, The Master's Hand and His Voice Ministries all in St. Paul, MN. He was currently a member of Spiritual Life Church in Brooklyn Center, MN.

Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy Sky (Larson), brother, Jerry Nabozny, children Joanne "Jody" Schwirtz (Franklin) and Sandra Sky Peterson (Gregg Johnson), Six Grandchildren, 5 Great-grandchildren and Niece Barbara (Richard) Guderian.

Preceded in Death by his birth mother Julia Sky, parents Frank and Martha Nabozny, as well as foster brothers Leo and Raymond Nabozny.

Visitation at 9:30 followed by funeral at 11:00 on Wednesday, February 3rd at Spiritual Life Church 6865 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 ph. 763-560-7221. Memorial contributions towards funeral costs (Venmo option) or Union Gospel Mission are equally welcomed. https://create.epilogg.com/epilogg/view/424