James J. Peltonen, age 77, of Ashland, WI passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation.
James Jacob Peltonen was born January 17, 1944 in Ashland, WI the son of Eino and Alma (Uitto) Peltonen. Jim was raised in rural Ashland on the family farm. He enjoyed working on and driving stock cars in his youth. His car was #77 and he could be found on the track often at ABC Raceway. Jim graduated from Ashland High School in 1962 and then moved to Chicago where he worked for a short time before joining the U.S. Army on June 29, 1965. He spent two years in the military and served during the Vietnam War. During his time in the military, he earned the National Defense Service Medal and a Bronze Service Star. After the service he returned to Ashland, WI. On June 1, 1974, Jim was joined in marriage to Glenora A. Allar. Jim then worked in Superior, WI for a short time before moving to Roberts, WI and took a job with Thiele Engineering in Edina, MN. He worked as a machinist and traveled the U.S. installing packaging machines. During his working career, Jim enjoyed doing many odd jobs. Jim enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. Most of all, Jim enjoyed being with his family.
Jim is survived by his five children, Harold Peltonen of Cornucopia, WI, Tara Peltonen of Hayward, WI, Jamie Peltonen of Stone Lake, WI, Lee (Christine) Adams of Indianola, IA, Richard Adams of Marietta, GA; twelve grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Lois Bodam, Penelope “Penny” Allar; seven brothers, Robert (Betty) Peltonen, Thomas (Vivian) Peltonen, William (Carolyn) Peltonen, Gary Peltonen, John Peltonen, Daniel (Sheryl) Peltonen, and Richard Peltonen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Glenora; and two sisters, Ellen Peltonen and Joan Smart.
A graveside service will be held for Jim at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Military rites will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.