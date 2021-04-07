James J. Peltonen

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&