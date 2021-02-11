James H. Cuffle, age 87, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 06, 2021 at Ashland Health and Services. He was born June 11, 1933 in Ashland, the son of Albert and Ella (Deeth) Cuffle.
James was a life-long resident of Ashland, graduating from Ashland High School in 1951. He then drove ambulance and cab for a few years for George Ante’s cab company. He met the love of his life Paula Packard while she attended Northland College and the couple were married on June 7, 1962 in Ashland. James worked for 30 years for the James River paper mill and retired in 1996.
James favorite pastimes were fly fishing for brook trout and browns at Fish Creek and working on cars. He also enjoyed going to car shows and playing cribbage and pool.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Paula; five children, Sandra Putnam, Bradley (Kathe) Cuffle, Lisa Marie (Jeff) Benson, David Cuffle and Joy (Alan) Owen; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (Orville) Swanson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; and sisters, Ellamae Kupczyk and Diana Tutor.
A celebration of James life will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland with Pastor Ernie Bliss officiating. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhome.com.
