James D. Compton, age 89 of Washburn, passed away unexpectedly from natural age-related causes on January 22, 2021. He was born on June 20, 1931 in Cable, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late Cecil and Jessie (Benton) Compton. He met Joyce Verville in Milwaukee, and they married on September 13, 1952. They moved to Washburn, WI in 1975.
A life-long member of Operating Engineers Union, Jim had a natural knack for operating and repairing all kinds of machinery and equipment. He had a wide range of experience from operating a sawmill with his Dad and brothers in Bayfield, to working at shipyards in California, building bridges in Milwaukee, and eventually started his own trucking company, Comnon Trucking. In his retirement, he continued to work part-time for the City of Washburn mowing lawns.
Jim enjoyed four-wheeling on the local trails with both family and friends and was known for his dry, sharp, and sometimes outrageous sense of humor. Jim never considered himself “smart” despite his years of expertise with machinery and engines and an expertise that rivaled mechanical engineers. Anybody who really knew him knew that he was the man to go to if you didn’t know how to do something. There wasn’t a problem he couldn’t fix. They also knew if they needed help, he would be there. What gave him the most joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren at family outings, parties, and back-porch get-togethers. Jim kept his humor right up until the very end, bringing laughter and joy to each person he met and irritating his family by trying to convince them he was senile. It was always his goal to get a rise out of people, and he did it well! Depending on the person, Jim was described as loving, caring, hilarious, and an all-around amazing son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, great-great grandpa, and friend. Although he will be missed by many, he always told his kids, “Don’t cry when I go. I have lived a full life.”
He is survived by his children, Albumman-Jim (Judy), Bonnie (Marley Ledin), Debbie, Tim (Jody), Tammy (Tim DeMars), Shelly (Scott Ante), Mary (Chris Gonderzik); fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters Avis Brenny, Violet (Gene) Weber, Pat Barningham, and Judy Meierotto; brother William Compton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Joyce; daughter Connie; granddaughter Brittny; great-granddaughter Hailey; sisters: Sharon, Florine, and Joyce; and his brothers: Kenneth and Wilmer.
Due to COVID concerns there will be no public funeral services. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Arrangements by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
