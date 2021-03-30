James Allen Potter, 78, of Washburn, passed away on March 23, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born on May 4, 1942 in Washburn, WI, the son of Arthur Warren and Sarah Alice (Hall) Potter.
He graduated from Washburn High School in 1961. He started working on the islands, with Harold Maki Logging. He went to Downers Grove, IL and worked in a machine shop and did an apprenticeship as a meat cutter. He moved to Barnum, MN and worked in Cloquet, MN at Diamond Match, prior to moving to Plainfield, WI where he was employed at Valley North Central Irrigation. On February 17, 1973, he married Donna Wallner. James then worked in a small welding shop, prior to moving to Washburn, in 1977. While in Washburn, he worked at a small engine repair shop and as road superintendent for the Town of Bayview. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Washburn IGA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time with his family. He also taught Hunter’s Safety, worked for 4-H, and hosted several foreign exchange students.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Benjamin; a brother, Leslie Potter; and brother-in-law, Duane Wallner.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Duane Potter; granddaughter, Evelyn “Munchkin” Potter; brother, Howard (Darlene) Potter; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Warren (Lia) Wallner, Bill (Sharon) Wallner, and Joan (Bob) Sullivan; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
