James Agustus Burns

James (Jim) Agustus Burns passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 at his residence in Klamath Falls, Or. with family by his side. Jim was born in Chicago, Il. On July 10, 1940 to Gus and Florence (Majewski) Burns. He credits his father for teaching him how to fish and hunt, skills he became proficient at throughout his life. In 1956, he and his father both tied for first place in a clay-pigeon wing shooting competition with both hitting 99 out of 100!
Although he graduated from Michigan State University with a B.S. Degree in Forestry in 1963 and later, in 1968 with a Master's Degree in Forestry and Business Administration, he was equally proud of being selected to attend Lane Technical High School in Chicago where he graduated in 1958. In May of 1960 he married Donna Fick in Lac du Flamabeau, Wisconsin, and a favorite escape for them both from the city life. Their union blessed them with three sons who they raised to become productive members of society, grounded in the Christian faith. Unfortunately the marriage eventually ended.
During the early years of Jim's professional career, he worked as a logging engineer for the U.S. Forest Service in Sitka, Alaska and in 1968 for MacMillan Bloedel logging camps on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. In 1971, he became chief of resource acquisition for Northwest Hardwoods, Inc. of Portland, Oregon, one of the early pioneers in the utilization of Red Alder.
Never a fan of being an executive living in the “fast lane” of life, he started his own forest management consulting business in Mellen, Wisconsin in July 1975. He loved forestry at the ground level and was able to help many private and industrial landowners. Mellen was also home to Bridget Ann McClaire, who he referred to as his love, confidant and friend. They were married December 10, 1988 at St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church in Cornucopia, Wisconsin.
Jim will be remembered as an honest man filled with a love of the woods and his beloved fly fishing!
He is survived by his wife Bridget Burns of Klamath Falls, Or; sons Kevin (Sandy) Burns of Rhinelander, WI, and Keith Burns of Watertown, SD; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends, and his little pooch Kikko.
Jim was prceded in death by his son Kenneth Burns, and parents Gus and Florence Burns.
A visitation and service will he held Friday, March 20, 2020, with Father Shiju officiating. Visitation will be at 10 AM and the Memorial Service at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at the Malin Community Cemetery, Malin, Oregon.
O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, Oregon (541-884-3456).
