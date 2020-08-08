James A. “Jim” Galazen

Jim Galazen, 75, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully Monday, August 3, 2020 at Seasons Hospice after a long, patient, and admirable struggle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare neurological condition.
Jim was born January 17, 1945 in Bayfield, WI to Alfred and Ann (Zondlak) Galazen. He graduated from Bayfield High School in 1963 and from WSU Superior in 1968. Following graduation he taught junior high in the St. Paul School District, quickly moving on to become Coordinator of Educational TV and then a school administrator. He later went on to earn his Master of Science in Media and Technology through Mankato State University.
On January 3, 1970, Jim married Anne Losinski of Winona, MN. The couple lived in St. Paul and then moved to Stewartville, MN when Jim began working at Kersten Furs. After learning the trade, he purchased the business, which he successfully ran for over 30 years. He embraced his career, becoming a talented craftsman who thoroughly enjoyed befriending his customers.
The couple raised 3 children, Jay, Susan and Michael during the Stewartville years, which they all remember as the best childhood ever. Having best friends with children the same age provided lifetime memories for all. Jim and Anne then moved closer to Rochester and have felt lucky to drop into the Woodbine neighborhood where kindness prevails, especially as Jim declined.
Jim’s greatest joys were cutting wood and spending time at his cabins on Lake Superior. He loved family gatherings, especially once grandchildren arrived, personally "baptizing" each one of them in the waters of Lake Superior. He enjoyed being a Packer fan in Minnesota, winter trips to Florida, traveling and exploring with Anne, and ending his day with a good scotch! Jim will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, amazing memory, intensity, intellect and sociability.
He is survived by Anne, his wife of 50 years, children Jay (Kim), Susan, and Michael (Kresta), grandchildren Josh, Sam and Max Morrow, Mackenzie and Madeline Galazen, Cooper and Bryn Galazen, brother Tom, sisters Barbara Correll and Marsha (Jim) Mellen, and sister-in-law Donna, many nieces, nephews and good friends. He is preceeded in death by his parents, brother David, and brother-in-law Tom Correll.
Jim donated his brain to MSA research at Mayo Clinic in hopes of furthering any kind of treatment and perhaps someday a cure for this devastating condition. Special thanks to Visiting Angels, Mayo Hospice and Season's Hospice for providing such good care during the past year. Per his request a private family service will be held in his honor. Memorials are preferred to the MSA Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org/donate-now. Condolences may be sent to the family or online at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.