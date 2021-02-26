Jack Raymond Kraft

Jack Raymond Kraft, age 78 of Ashland, passed away with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Jack was born on October 31, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI and was the son of Walter and Annie (Geisler) Kraft.

Jack was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barbara on June of 1964. Together they owned and operated the Three Eagles Smoke and Gift Shop in Odanah for over 34 years. He retired September of 2019. Jack enjoyed buying and fixing old cars. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara J. Kraft; Sons, Paul (Paula), Todd (Sarah); Daughter, Deborah (William) Kraft; Grandchildren, Nicholle Hovland, Ashley Kraft, Tosha Lucas, Lorraine Kraft, Sarnia Kraft, Kiara Kraft, Lucas Kraft, Alex Kraft, Cole Kraft, & Isabelle Kraft; Great Grandchild, Sienna Hovland.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, son, Brian Kraft; Brothers, Kenny, Ralph, Glenn, & Earl; Sisters, Betty Sieble, & Audrey Fitch; Granddaughter, Amber Kraft.

A graveside committal service for Jack will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1 pm at the Saint Agnes Cemetery in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza Officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, Wisconsin.

