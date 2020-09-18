Jack A. Birkholz, 87, Washburn passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Care Center, Washburn.
He was born December 5, 1932 in Minocqua, Wisconsin, the son of Alfred and Crystal (Weaver) Birkholz.
He graduated from Arbor Vitae Woodruff High in 1950 and later attended Northland College where he met his wife Lee. They were married on March 24,1954 in Ashland.
Jack worked as an accountant for the Community Hospital in Ashland . He later worked for NSP where he retired.
Jack was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing--always looking forward to his trip with his brother Dick to Fishing Has No Boundaries each year. Later on in years he enjoyed watching the changing landscape from season to season and the wildlife that came to visit outside his kitchen or study windows--always really knowing that we are guests in their world and not the other way around. He was a voracious reader and was all his life and yes indeed a major Packer fan.
He is survived by three children, Lance Birkholz, Washburn; Leann (Larry) Wassgren, Ashland and Teri (Bob "Shorty") Short, Washburn. Two grandchildren Jessica (Tyler) Johnson, Duluth and Anna (Andrew) Teal, Ashland. Two great-grandchildren Bryn and Becket, Duluth: one sister, Jenny Lee (Sam), Florida and also numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 60 years, Lee; sisters Janet (Tom) Yelton; Sally (George) Himes and brother Dick ( Norma ) Birkholz.
Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with their heart and soul there is no such thing as separation.--Rumi
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Lights Health Care Center or Washburn Emergency Medical Services
Private graveside services will take place in the Woodland Cemetery in Washburn.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements.
