Hunter James Hagstrom, age 24, of Drummond, passed away, Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his home. He was born August 8, 1996 in Ashland, the son of James and Holly (Hunt) Hagstrom.
Hunter was a 2014 graduate of Ashland High School. He then pursued a career in the oil fields in North Dakota. He saved money to come home and buy a business. Last year, he became the owner and operator of Bear Country Sports and Convenience Store and Bear Country “TOTAL” Cabin Care in Drummond, which he was so proud of.
It has been said from people that worked with him that no one worked harder than Hunter - other than a machine. He was kind, compassionate, and dedicated. Hunter was a true friend to those who had the pleasure of being close to him. He loved his family and always took care of everyone.
He was an avid trapper, hunter, and outdoorsman. Hunter loved to learn new things and was a self-taught learner with a wide expanse of hobbies from making maple syrup, forging handmade tools with antler sheds, or making mead creations from his syrup adventures. He had a passion for his hobbies and loved to teach people about them. Hunter also loved water skiing with his brother Bob, dog sledding and learning about his favorite breed of dog with his sister Krystal, snowmobiling out West with his Dad, cousin, friends and uncle and dirt biking and motorcycling with family and friends.
Hunter leaves behind his loving parents, Jim and Holly; sister, Krystal; brother, Bobby; grandmother, Marge Hunt; his beloved, loyal dog, Jethro; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and other relatives and very close friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George Hunt; and paternal grandparents, Robert and Shirley Hagstrom.
Hunter, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure by all who had the pleasure of knowing you. Bright lights burn quick - it was never our job to contain them. Let us just be thankful for witnessing them.
A private family service led by Pastor Brian Cole will be held at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.
On Saturday January 30th there will be a gathering of family and friends at Bear Country in Drummond from 1-3 to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bear Country Memorial (Hunters Legacy fund).
