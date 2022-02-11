After spending much of the past couple of months writing about birds who only visit our area in winter, I’ve decided not to take their advice and have vacated the Northland for the week for the desert Southwest. It’s an easy adjustment for a northern person, as nights and mornings are still cool and crisp; some days are even chilly when the wind is out of the north. I flew into Las Vegas, and while that’s not the ideal subject for an outdoor column, it’s in the vicinity of some pretty cool places to explore. So it was time to check out Death Valley National Park.
I think my family drove through Death Valley when I was little, but I don’t have much memory of it. In fact, this outing was the first time I’d entered California since I moved away in the 1970s. This was just a short day trip and there is a lot more to see than you’ll read about here. The drive there through the Nevada high desert and the park itself is quite an adjustment for someone used to lush greenery, snow and lots of water. This time of year, the weather is very pleasant, but even in winter you’ll need to bring plenty of water as the dry air and intense sun still quickly lead to dehydration.
I went in through the southeast park entrance and was surprised to learn that badlands aren’t just in South Dakota or a Bruce Springsteen song. Visitors are surrounded by pale, convoluted hills that look like mud or clay and are backed up by brown mountains. The best view of these hills was a drive through 20 Mule Team Canyon (we’ll get to those mules in a moment), followed by a hike up to Zabriske Point. The badlands were formed from silt from an ancient lake bottom that was uplifted by seismic activity and then eroded by rains.
Zabriske Point offers a nice view of Telescope Peak and several hiking trail loops (you can also hike up Telescope Peak!) From there you can make a side trip over to another overlook at Golden Canyon.
The next feature is an archeological one: the Harmony Borax Works. Basically, a guy got the great idea to mine borax in a deadly area where you have to refine it on site and it’s too hot to refine it for months out of the year. So his operation only lasted about five years but you can check out the refinery and the wagons that those mules carted the stuff out in. It weighed tons so it really took that many mules to tow it; they aren’t just an advertising trope. The borax works overlooks a huge salt flat where immigrant laborers scraped the stuff up and left quite a bit behind by the looks of it.
After the borax works you can visit one of the popular features of the southeast end: the Salt Creek marsh area. You’re about 200 feet below sea level here. In winter the briny creek is still running and the sound of trickling water seems out of place and the creek bed and surrounding salt-loving pickleweed plants are crusted with salt deposits. Follow the boardwalk trail back to a small bridge to see the famous Death Valley pupfish, which are tiny fish that were stranded here and evolved to live in saltwater flats. These little guys will spook out from the weeds on the edge of the stream if you step too close to them. Salt Creek is known as a prime birdwatching spot, but it’s too early in the year for that; the only birds I saw there (or in the whole park other than two ravens at Zabriske Point) were three tiny insect-eaters catching bugs on the ground. I couldn’t get close enough to identify them but the most common flycatcher in the park in winter is the Say’s phoebe. I was able to identify a lovely flower near the salt marsh, a daisy-like desert gold, which after a good rain may cover entire fields.
Then it was time to head out of the park via Daylight Pass, a climb of over 4,000 feet and a visit to the boom-and-bust ghost town of Rhyolite. The desolation of the area makes me curious about what motivates people to settle permanently in an area like this, and makes me look forward to seeing my trees and water again. Still, people who live around here wonder how we manage our winters, so I guess we’re lucky to live in a country that has so much to choose from.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.
