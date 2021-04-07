Herbert A. Hendricks, age 60 of Ashland, WI passed away Sunday, Mar 28, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. He was born June 21, 1960 in Ashland the son of Herbert and Helen M. (Sopina) Hendricks.
Herbert was employed at various retail stores in the Ashland, Milwaukee and the Minneapolis area. He enjoyed reading and cheering on the Brewers, Packers, Bucks and Badgers.
Survivors include his daughters, Ashley (Neil) and Alyssa (Bryan) Hendricks all of Minnesota; granddaughter, Raelyn; sisters, Victoria and Lisa Hendricks of Ashland; brothers, Terrence (Virginia) of Milwaukee, WI, Matthew (Sheree) of Menomonee, Falls, WI and Darrel of West Allis, WI; sister-in-law, Marge Hendricks of Menomonee, Falls, WI as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jerome and Michael.
A Celebration of Herbert’s life and interment in Saint Agnes Cemetery in Ashland will take place a later date.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI is assisting Herb’s family. Online condolences may be left at the funeral home’s website, MountainFuneralHomes.com
