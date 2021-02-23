Helen L. Motyka, 80, of Eau Claire (formerly of Cable) died of complications from Covid-19 on Saturday, February 13th, 2021, at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Helen was born and raised in Gordon, served in the Navy, and lived in Ashland and Superior before settling in Cable, WI.
She spent the next 26 years teaching 3rd grade while captivating her students and volunteering as an EMT and in many other efforts. Upon retirement she moved to Eau Claire and enjoyed the next twenty years, first volunteering for Red Cross Disaster Relief, and then being hired by FEMA to do the same. She traveled throughout the country and lived to serve others. After her second retirement, she enjoyed caring for her beloved dog and cats and keeping active at the local senior center.
Helen is survived by son Jerald (Jenny) Motyka, daughter Kathleen (Jason) Youzwak, three granddaughters, and three brothers, Bunk, Ed, and Ron Kofal.
Memorials in Helen’s name can be made to Northwest WI Chapter of the American Red Cross. A private service will be held this summer.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.