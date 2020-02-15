Helen Christine McDonald (nee Miskulin), our dear mother left for heaven after 96 years, on November 25, 2019.
Helen was born in Mason, WI on July 22, 1923 and cherished her childhood on the farm with 10 brothers and sisters. She married Don McDonald and together they had 4 daughters.
Family meant everything to her. She will live on in each member.
Preceded in death by her husband and beloved daughter Mary. Devoted mother to Patricia Ann (Richard) Nowakowski, Barbara Jo McDonald, Dawn Renee (Greg) Palmer; loving grandmother to Brian, Brad, Thomas, Ryan, Helena and Eric and great-grandmother to Morgan, Lauren, Nolan, Teagan, Tenley and Emerson.
As Helen would say to all, “Be Good to Yourself”
Visitation was on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church 313 Circle Dr. Hartland, WI from 10 AM until the Funeral Mass at 11 AM followed by a reception. Final rest is at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI.
