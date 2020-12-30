Helen A. McClaire, age 94, of Mellen, passed away peacefully with her daughter Molly by her side, Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Mellen Manor. She was born January 3, 1926 in Mellen, the daughter of Andrew and Anna (Turney) Turonie.
Helen graduated from Mellen High School in 1944. That summer she left Mellen and joined her sisters Mary and Anna Mae at the Allis Chalmers Defense Plant in Milwaukee. She returned to Mellen in 1948 working as a grocery clerk and seamstress in Mellen and Glidden where she met Archie D. McClaire. They were married on May 5, 1951 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mellen where they had made their home.
Through this union they were blessed with five children. Helen worked at Blocks Market, the Penokee Veneer Mill, and as a teacher’s aide for the Mellen Public Schools until her retirement in 1991.
Helen was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mellen where she served on the Altar Society for many years. She was a life-time VFW Women’s Auxiliary member having served as president and secretary, a member of the Red Hat’s Society, the Mellen Grannies Group, and worked in the Wholly Threads Thrift Store in Mellen.
Helen and Archie worked side by side raising their family peeling pulpwood and spending time at their cabin in the Town of Jacobs. Helen took great pride in her flower and vegetable gardens and loved to pick wild berries and gather mushrooms. She was a wonderful cook, baker, seamstress and remained active with her church and community into her 90’s. She canned everything and made delicious jams, jellies and other exquisite meals for her family. She also was an excellent singer and enjoyed many an hour singing for weddings, funerals, the community choir and in the church choir. She loved crocheting, embroidering dish towels and brought true meaning to the phrase less is better. After retirement Helen and Archie spent a great deal of time at the family cabin where Helen was not only the camp cook, she tended the fires, made firewood and assisted in the tracking of deer that Archie would hit with his crossbow.
She is survived by her children, Kelly (Hazel) McClaire of Mellen, Steven McClaire of Ashland, Bridget Burns of Klamath Falls, OR, Aaron (Cindy) McClaire of Kaukauna, and Molly Brunner of Mellen. She is also survived by her sister, Katherine Klinski of Kaukauna; 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters, her furry gran-puppies Winnie and Flora, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Archie in 2017; sons-in-law, James Burns and Allan Brunner; twin great-granddaughters, Brooke and Eve Bluemel; and siblings, John Turonie, Mary Hanson, Anna Mae Mesko, and Michael Turonie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Fr. Chandra officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the visitation will begin at 10:30 am for walk through final viewings and a rosary will begin a half hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will follow the service in the Mellen Union Cemetery.
“You’re over the rainbow now Mumma”
Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland in assisting the family with the arrangements. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamiyfuneralhomes.com.
