Heather Margaret Mazzella, age 30 of Ashland, WI passed away Friday, Nov 27, 2020 at Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN, after a three year long battle with cancer. Heather was born Dec 7, 1989 in Ashland the daughter of Noel Geltz and Arlene Gustafson.
She attended Marengo Valley School, Ashland High School and WITC in Ashland. On June 15, 2013 she was united in marriage to Christopher Mazzella in Ashland. She worked at Super One in Ashland and the Superior Choice Credit Union in Ashland. She will long be remembered for her ready smile, sassy wit, tremendously loving spirit and rolling eyes.
Survivors include her husband, Chris, of Ashland; parents, Noel Geltz and Arlene Gustafson; sister, Valerie Koepsel; best friend and cousin, Kasey Anderson; aunts, uncles, cousins, life-long besties, Bobbi Lyn Francisco, Katie Eid and Candice Rozeske; mother-in-law, Jean Mazzella and fur-babies, Blake and Bernie
A Celebration of Heather’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Chequamegon Humane Association are preferred.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Heather’s family may be left at Mountainfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.