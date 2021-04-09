Harry William Chapman Jr.

Harry William Chapman Jr., know to many as Skip or Skipper Bud, passed away on 8 April 2021. Skip attended Washburn and Ondossagon schools. He lived in Washburn with his mother and on his own in Ashland. He was a long term resident of Peace of Mind in Duluth, MN.

The Peace of Mind family and team were honored and privileged to support Skip over 15 1/2 years. Skip ensured it was never dull at his home. He made many laugh at his inappropriate jokes and t-shirt designs; he had lots of good times singing karaoke and enjoying drives to visit local parks or see animals; and just as much swearing at anyone he could to balance everything out. Skip loved music and attended many concerts including Kid Rock, KISS (twice), and annually Tribute Fest. Skip had many Peace of Mind team members who made a difference in his life, but there are several who deserve special thanks in which Skip will forever be in their hearts: Amanda, Trena, Cristal, Josh, Tony, Tanner, Dominique, Marissa, Sam, Matt, Ally, and Lisa.

Skip is survived by his mother Donna Chapman and his sister Monique Mattson of Washburn and his brothers Murray and Michael

