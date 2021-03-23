Harlan (Craig) Haukaas

H. Craig Haukaas (58), of Ashland, WI died on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Craig was born to Joan and Harvey Haukaas on September 27th, 1962 in Grand Forks, ND. He and his siblings, Erik, Jon, and Michael attended school in Ashland, after which Craig continued his education at Northland College and the University of Idaho-Moscow College of Law. Craig was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed traveling, and working his ranch. He was a dedicated attorney and member of several community organizations.
Craig is survived by his wife, Anita (Niemi) Haukaas; daughter Megan, and her husband, Zachary Flatley; son Benjamin, and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren Nicolas, Felicity, Evan, and Rainey; his parents and siblings, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Craig was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father-in-law; nephew, Michael Hovarter, and brother-in-law, John Kalkes. Craig will be missed by many friends, but others have been awaiting his arrival.
Private family funeral services will be held and a public Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Bratley Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary, sign the online guestbook or leave a private condolence please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
