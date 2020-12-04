Gordon “Gordy” Westlund, 86, of Superior, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday November 25, 2020, at Superior Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Superior.
He was born February 16, 1934 in Ashland, WI, son of Olaf and Myrtle (Becker) Westlund.
Visitation will be from 10 until the 11 a.m. service, Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Bayside Baptist Church, Superior. Pastor Tom Bush will officiate.
To read the entire obituary, or sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.