Gordon “Gordy” Westlund

Gordon “Gordy” Westlund, 86, of Superior, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday November 25, 2020, at Superior Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Superior.

He was born February 16, 1934 in Ashland, WI, son of Olaf and Myrtle (Becker) Westlund.

Visitation will be from 10 until the 11 a.m. service, Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Bayside Baptist Church, Superior. Pastor Tom Bush will officiate.

