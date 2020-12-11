Gloria Anderson Tardiff age 98 left this world and began her new eternal life on Monday Morning December 7, 2020. Gloria was born Feb. 13, 1922 on the family farm in Highbridge, WI to Sam and Mary (Kureski) Anderson the oldest of 6 girls along with 2 brothers, one brother the oldest child and the other brother the youngest.
Gloria, while helping her own mother, became a second mother to many of her younger siblings while growing up, a common occurrence on family farms which were blessed with numerous children. She attended Highbridge Grade School and graduated Mellen High School in 1940. In her early 20’s she moved to Chicago for a couple of years and worked at Northwestern University and later at Abbott Laboratories, always sending money home to help her parents with the raising of her younger siblings. After returning from Chicago, she worked for the next 20 years, as a Telephone Operator for Wisconsin Bell, eventually rising to the position of Assistant Chief Operator at the Ashland Office Switchboard. In 1954 she married Howard Tardiff who was a Fireman for the Soo Line Railroad and Fill-in Mailman for the United States Postal Service, and moved into the Tardiff Residence at 112 5th Avenue East, a place she called home for the next 64 years. During those years she became active in numerous clubs such as the Ashland Monday Club, The Eagles, The Trainladies, The Does and the Pithian Sisters, serving in many different officer positions within each club. She only gave up the Treasures Position with the Monday Club 5 years ago, a position she held for 30 years. Gloria was also a devoted volunteer for the St. Agnes/Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Community most of her married life. She was one of the first Female Eucharistic Ministers when Lay Persons were allowed to distribute Holy Communion and worked at Tuesday Night Bingo from its inception until she was in her early ‘90’s. The Hot Lunch Program at the school was where she spent a number of years, working as a helper from 11-2 each school day, along with assisting the Funeral Lunch Ladies who provided a meal to funeral families after mass. Gloria worked on numerous church and school committees and fundraisers along with assisting 4th Grade Math Teacher Mrs. Ann Campbell with students. A significant number of newly baptized babies from St. Agnes in the 1970’s, wore a Baptismal Bib during the church service, bibs Gloria had made. She enjoyed crocheting and even dabbled in cross country skiing and golf. Gloria was a regular poll worker during elections for many years. She was a gambler and spent many hours at the Bad River Casino, playing and visiting with people she knew from the Ashland, Mellen and Hurley/Ironwood Area. Gloria drove her car until she was 95 ½ and lived on her own until she was 96 ½, when she eventually had to give up her independence and moved to Ashland Health Services in the Fall of 2018.
She is Survived by her Son Tom, his Wife Janet and her Grandson Aaron (Chandler Berglund.) Also Surviving is a Sister Betty Fondow of Tempe, AZ, a Brother Myron (Rosemary) Anderson of Medford, WI, a Brother-In-Law Jim Kettner of Washburn, 15 Nieces and 8 Nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard in 2006, brother Samuel Anderson, sisters Verlyn Anderson, Bernice Bonitz, Elaine Staedtler and Gertrude Kettner and 3 nephews.
A private family visitation will take place at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland. A public graveside committal service will take place at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland at 11:15 am, Saturday, December 12, 2020 with father Jerome D’Souza as officiant.
We ask that any memorials be made in her name to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
