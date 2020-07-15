Gloria Ann Russo, age 70 of Mellen, WI went home to her Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Marshfield Health Services in Marshfield, WI. Gloria was born October 17, 1949 in Ashland to Fred and Hattie (Fisher) Stricker. In January, 1974 Gloria and Peter Russo were united in marriage in Marietta, Georgia. Gloria loved gardening, nurturing animals, sewing and listening to Christian music and hearing and watching televised sermons of Evangelists and outreach Pastors. Her favorite music was the Gaithers who were very inspiring and uplifting to her. She was an excellent bookkeeper and co-owner of Russo Construction business in Mellen, WI. Gloria was a member of the Assembly of God church in Glidden, WI. Survivors include her husband Peter, Mellen; children, Jason, Mellen; Tina, Watertown, WI; and Brenden, Mellen; eight siblings, Lillian Dornfeldt (Dennis), Sheboygan, WI; Robert (Donna) Stricker, Interlachen, FLA; Lorraine Konkel, Montgomery, TX; Sandra (Paul) Storck, Ashland, WI; David (Lynn) Stricker, Racine, WI; Benjamin (Kathy) Stricker, Waukesha, WI; Barbara Sorenson, Milwaukee, WI and Darlene Turney, Mellen, WI; grandchildren, Gavin, Caleb and Annalise; step-children, Lawrence; Joe and Rusty; aunts and uncles, numerous nieces and nephews, friends and her very special pug, Max. Gloria was preceded in death by her Dad on Dec. 22, 1991 and Mother on Feb. 9, 2013 and an infant sister Vicky Joan Stricker in 1959. A memorial service has been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus. Gloria will always be remembered for her precious, kind, loving spirit and as a wonderful, caring wife, mother, sister and friend and will be so missed by anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home & cremation services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Across the meadows and through the bend, just beyond the rainbow’s end, our Father lovingly waits for us, and then prepares a place for us-a place prepared for us alone, a place with joys we’ve never known, a place where love is always shown, a place we’ll one day call our Home.
