Glen R. Anderson, age 68 of Mellen, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his place of residence. Glen was born on May 25, 1951 in Ashland, WI the son of Alfred and Evelyn (Engen) Anderson.
Glen was a good cook who was very welcoming to anyone who came to visit him. He enjoyed playing cribbage and cards. He enjoyed sports especially on Sunday's for family get togethers. He loved his family very much and cherished his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He especially looked forward to his great granddaughters coming and visiting him and having snacks or treats almost daily. They sure are going to miss him and them snacks that he always had for them.
He is survived by his children, Christian (Charmayne) Anderson of Sheboygan, WI, Jody (Mark) Nordby of Mellen, WI, Casey (Jim) Anderson of Tomahawk, WI and Justin (Karley) Anderson of Highbridge, WI; Grandchildren, Crystal (Jeff), Cody ( Shania), Courtney ( Dustin), Colton, Christian, Anthony, Braycen, Braden, Brianna, Jordyn, Makayla, Jesse, Annalee and Amelia; Great Grandchildren, Marissa, Kaylee and Harbor; Siblings, Geraldine Gustafson, Myron (Sharon) Anderson, Karen Roberts, Ronald (Sherrie) Anderson and Delores (Skip) Janes; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; Brothers, Curtis and Oscar Anderson; Son, Jesse Anderson; Great Grandson, Aidyn Pine; Nephew, Shawn Roberts. Brother-in- laws, Fritz Gustafson, Norman Roberts
A memorial service for Glen will be held at a later date. Tentatively planned for the weekend of July 17th, 2020.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI
Online condolences for Glen’s family may be left at mountainfuneralhomes.com
