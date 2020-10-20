Glen E. Cutcher, age 69, passed away, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN. He was born January 31, 1951 in Sandusky, OH, the son of Glen and Olive Cutcher.

A celebration of Glen's life will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, October 22nd at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

