Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY... .LOW PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW FOR MOST OF THE AREA TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES ARE LIKELY, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 6" POSSIBLE IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTH SHORE DUE TO LAKE EFFECT SNOW. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING, WHICH WILL LEAD TO DETERIORATING ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 6" ARE POSSIBLE IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS ALONG THE NORTH SHORE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&