Geraldine “Gerry” E. Kontny, age 90 of Ashland, WI passed away Friday, Dec 27, 2019 at Ashland Health Services in Ashland. Geraldine was born Sept 23, 1929 in Ashland.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland.

