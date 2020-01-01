Geraldine E. Kontny, age 90 of Ashland, WI passed away Friday, Dec 27, 2019 at Ashland Health Services in Ashland, with her loving family by her side. “Gerry” was born Sept 23, 1929 in Ashland the daughter of Robert J. and Emily E. (Bradle) Sanders.
On Jan 6, 1957 she was united in marriage to Richard J. Kontny in White Pine Township, Aitken, MN. She graduated from DePadua High School in Ashland in 1947 and then attended Ashland County Normal School, obtaining a teaching degree in June of 1949. She then taught school for the Ondossagon School District at both Ondossagon and Benoit. Gerry was a very loving and caring person who will always be remembered by her sense of humor. Spending time with her family, whom she loved very much, was always front and center. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing cards with her girlfriends. She was one of Ashland’s premier bowlers, always on top of her game.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Kay Magnuson and Jeanine M. (Zygmund, Jr.) Jablonski all of Ashland; brother-in-law, Joseph Kontny of Wichita, Kansas; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Jon) Root, Mary Jo (Dmitri Mayer) Jablonski, Gina (Al Christopherson) Jablonski, Kellie Magnuson, Luke Magnuson and Zygmund Jablonski,IV; seven great-grandchildren, Julian, Sophia & Sonja Root, Ginneva Jablonski, Gianna Magnuson and Rhys & Jane Mayer; special nieces and nephew, Melissa Lombardo, Dr. Robert J. Sanders and Marilyn Christanson. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Richard J. Kontny on Apr 15, 2003, son-in-law, Jon Magnuson, parents, Robert A. and Emily E. Sanders, sisters, Helen (Ed) Christensen, Alice (Gordon) Jensen and Jane (Don) Hnath as well as brothers, Robert J., Eugene and James Sanders. She was also preceded in death by special niece, Liana Brennan.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Geraldine will be celebrated at 12 noon on Friday, Jan 3, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 at the Church in Ashland and continue until the hour of service
Interment will take place after the Mass at Saint Agnes Cemetery in Ashland.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Geraldine’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
