Geraldine B. DeBriyn, age 92 of Appleton, WI formally of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home. Geraldine was born on July 31, 1927 in Ashland, the daughter of Ernest and Augusta (Hipler) Erickson.
Geraldine was united in marriage to James L. DeBriyn on May 8, 1947 in Ashland. She sewed all of her children’s clothes, knitting their sweaters, and even made a few coats. We felt we were the best dressed kids, because of the compliments we received. We were proud of her skills.
Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Diane (Kal) Ahlquist of Appleton, WI, Charlene (Alan) Nelson of Chesterton, IN, and JoAnne DeBriyn of Appleton, WI; Daughter in Law, Alice DeBriyn of Ashland; 11 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 61 years, James DeBriyn; son, Richard DeBriyn; Canine companion, Rambo.
A private family graveside service for Geraldine will take place at the Saint Agnes Cemetery in Ashland, WI.
Memorials are preferred to the Chequamegon Humane Association, 923 Rail Drive, Ashland, WI 54806.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
