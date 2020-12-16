Gerald “Jerry” W. Giese, age 82 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully on December 12, 2020 at Ashland Health Services in Ashland. Jerry was born on May 10, 1938 in Ashland, the son of Walter and Jennie (Ellison) Giese. Gerald “Jerry” W. Giese
Jerry attended Ashland schools, and graduated from Ashland High School in 1956. He married Gloria Berthiaume April 27, 1957, who was his high school sweetheart. Jerry and Gloria were proud members of Saron Lutheran Church in Ashland. Jerry served in the United States National Guard Red Arrow Division from 1955 until 1964. He was active duty at Fort Lewis, Washington during the Berlin Crises from 1961 to 1962. Employed by National Tea Food Store, and then by the Ashland Daily Press until 1963 when he joined the Ashland Fire Department from which he retired as Fire Chief in 1992. He served as Chief from 1977 until his retirement.
Jerry was a member of the Wisconsin Retired Fire Chiefs Associations, Chequamegon Archery Club, Kiwanis Club, Rod and Gun Club, and was a Cub Scout Leader. In his retirement, he served on the Police and Fire Commission and also served on the Board for the Unit of Aging.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling, baseball, basketball (He followed the Ashland High School Oredockers for many years) and the great outdoors. He especially enjoyed deer hunting season at the Wiezorek “shack” with his son, and hunting buddies. He truly loved spending time at Sault Ste. Marie, in Michigan with his wife Gloria watching the ships pass thru the locks and keeping the “spectator” benches warm with his many boat nerd friends there.
He is survived by his three children, Cindy (Todd) Reichelt, Wendy (Ross) Nelson, and son, Larry (Ana) Giese; Grandchildren, Joy (Lucas) Toone, Eric (Jody) Reichelt, Andrew (Keara) Reichelt, Stephen Reichelt, Daniel Reichelt, Jason and Justin Giese, Marisa Giese, and Travis Jensen; Great Grandsons, Logan Toone, Landon Toone, Emmett Reichelt, Eric Reichelt II and Phoenix Giese; Great Granddaughters, Brooke Reichelt and Sophia Toone.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Gloria A. Giese, April 24, 2019; Father, Walter Giese in 1981; Mother, Jennie Giese in 2014; Sister, Sandra Giese in 2017. .
A walk-through visitation will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland.
A Graveside Committal Service, with Reverend Paul Simmons officiating and Military Honors under the auspices of the United Chequamegon Area Veterans, will immediately follow at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland.
Face coverings are required while in the building.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Ashland Fire Department.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
