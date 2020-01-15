Gerald F. Gurske, age 85 of Ashland, WI passed away Friday, Jan 10, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. Jerry was born Jan 19, 1934 in Ashland the son of Lester and Virginia (McKinnon) Gurske.
Jerry graduated from DePadua High School in Ashland in 1952. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran serving during the Korean War from 1952 to 1955 and was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard for over 36 years, retiring as a First Sgt. On May 5, 1956 he was united in marriage to Dolores M. Jurkovic in Ashland. Jerry worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Vicky (Dan) Westlund of Ashland, Jean (Rich) Kontny of Hartford, WI, Mary Kay Brown of Ashland, Jeff (Dana) of Maple, WI, Ron (Judy) of Avon Park, FL and Robert (Becky) of Ashland; 20 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita Vaughan of Ashland, Donna McMullen of Scio, Oregon and Bernie Gurske of Woodruff, WI and very special aunt, Catherine (Kay) Gurske.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dolores on Aug 23, 2008, brothers, Bill & Lester, Jr., grandson, Thomas “T.J.” Gurske, as well as his special uncle, Edward Gurske.
A Memorial Service for Jerry will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020 at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza officiating
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in Ashland and continue until the hour of service.
Spring interment will take place in Saint Agnes Cemetery, Ashland.
Online condolences for Jerry’s family may be left at mountainfuneralhomes.com.
