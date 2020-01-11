Gerald F. Gurske, age 85 of Ashland, WI passed away Friday, Jan 10, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. Jerry was born Jan 19, 1934 in Ashland the son of Lester and Virginia (McKinnon) Gurske.

A Memorial Service for Jerry is planned for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020 at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza officiating.

A complete obituary for Jerry will appear in the next edition of the Ashland Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Gurske as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments