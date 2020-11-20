George Matyas, age 96 of Ashland, WI passed away Sunday, Nov 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born Jan 8, 1924 in Ashland the son of Michael and Susan (Brilla) Matyas.
George sailed the Great Lakes, working in the boiler room on various ships. He served in the U.S. Army in the 87th Infantry Division, Golden Acorn, Company B from July 19, 1944 to June 25, 1946. He was a rifleman in the 347th infantry regiment in the European Theatre, serving in a 12 man squad who went on scouting and patrolling missions in combat. His primary duty was as a bazooka soldier firing and maintaining a bazooka gun. He did this for ten months. He served in the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes, Jan thru Feb 1945, the Rhineland offensive, Feb thru Mar 1945 and the Central Europe theatre, Apr thru May 1945. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service and earned the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign medal, the good conduct medal, the World War II victory medal and the American campaign medal. After the war, he then went to work for Marathon-James River Corp paper mill in Ashland, beginning in 1958 and retiring in 1991.On Jan 18, 1947 he was united in marriage to Agnes A. Shun at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashland. He was a member of the United Chequamegon Area Veterans, the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Family Catholic Church, now Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing cribbage and other card games with fellow Veterans and Knights and he enjoyed poetry. He built furniture and enjoyed wood working, as well as working with his hands. His greatest love was spending time with his family.
Survivors include his daughters, Judith (Darrell) Neitzel, Joan (William) Brayton, Janice (Gilbert) Matyas and Catherine (Alan) Stewart; grandchildren, Steven (LuRinda) Johnson, Jennifer (Michael) Pietsch, Christine Joan Brayton and Ellyn (James) Gribbon; great-grandchildren, Ian Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Abigail Pietsch, Mason Pietsch, Rae Ellyn Gribbon and Francis Christine Gribbon; brother, Anthony (Bernice) ; sister, Helen Crouteau and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Agnes on May 14, 2007, brothers & sisters, John, William, Joseph, Edward, Michael & Robert, Irene Matyas, Eleanor Noskoviak & Catherine Hruby.
A Mass of Christian Burial for George will be celebrated at 12:00 on Monday, Nov 23, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant.
Visitation, with covid-19 restrictions, will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Church in Ashland and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place at Saint Agnes Cemetery in Ashland, with Military Honors under the auspices of the United Chequamegon Area Veterans.
The Mass will be live streamed thru the Mountain Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials are preferred to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Saint Agnes Cemetery or the United Chequamegon Area Veterans.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences for George’s family may be left at Mountainfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.